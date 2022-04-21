The New Century Club will be holding a used book sale in the John Grauer Social Hall at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Twolick Drive, White Township, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with a bag sale from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
There will be books and DVDs for all ages. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Indiana Free Library.
Pictured are, from left, Nonna Randal, president of the board of First Unitarian Universalist Church; the Rev. Elizabeth Mount, minister at First Unitarian Universalist Church; Sara Steelman, New Century Club board treasurer; and Kate Geiger, director of the Indiana Free Library.