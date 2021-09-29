CORAL — Five and a half years after it was destroyed by fire, and nearly two years since a pledge was made by the United States Postal Service at a public meeting in the local fire hall, there has been a renewed promise to open a new post office for the village of Coral in Center Township.
“I am pleased to announce that the United States Postal Service plans to complete a new facility in Coral in January 2022,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, announced in a brief statement Tuesday.
“My office has worked with USPS to underscore the importance of replacing this post office that was destroyed by fire in 2016,” said Thompson, who has represented Indiana County as part of his 15th Congressional District since January 2019.
The new post office for ZIP code 15731 will be located at 437 First Ave., replacing 627 First Ave., where a pickup spot was open four hours a day, offering counter service for those needing postage stamps, until a fire on March 24, 2016.
Firefighter Aaron Liggett, now 24, pleaded guilty in January 2017 to arson charges and was sentenced three months later by now-President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to up to eight years in a state correctional institution.
“The residents of Coral will once again have a local place to complete their postal business and will no longer be burdened by having to travel to their P.O. boxes,” Thompson went on.
“I thank everyone for their patience as this matter was resolved, and USPS for making this a priority.”