A patient in Dauphin County is Pennsylvania’s first confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant first discovered last month in England, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said today.
The health secretary said the individual tested positive after known international exposure to the variant also called SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7.
She said Pennsylvania was ready for it, “working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant.”
However, Levine also said, much still needs to be learned about this new variant, “so we need to remain vigilant (and) stop the spread” by such steps as washing hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings.