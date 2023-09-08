At Thursday’s quarterly meeting of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans introduced three new heads of colleges there.
“I am very happy for this opportunity to return to western Pennsylvania and to provide leadership to a college as esteemed as the Eberly College of Business,” said Dr. Stephen Ferris, a Kittanning native and former Natrona Heights resident who was appointed dean of that college on July 1.
Also introduced were interim deans Dr. Edel Reilly of the College of Education and Communications (effective July 22) and Dr. Lynanne Black of the College of Health and Human Services (effective Aug. 12).
Ferris said he has three major priorities on which he will focus:
• Student career readiness. Ferris said his focus is on “developing and delivering a curriculum that will prepare our students for the jobs of today and tomorrow. My challenge is to move the business curriculum at the speed of business and not the speed of the academy.”
He said the Eberly curriculum “must prepare students for employer needs and professional expectations,” and said student success will come not just from academic achievement “but ultimately (from) professional success through employment and career fulfillment.”
• Alumni engagement. Ferris said his college is launching “a pilot mentorship program where Eberly freshmen will be assigned a career mentor, typically an alumni, but someone who is working in industry,” through advisory boards, executive-in-residence and professor-for-a-day programs, career fairs, and business day panel discussions.
“We want to partner with our alumni to ensure that our graduates have the professional poise and polish to compete with the best business programs in the state,” Ferris said.
• Community and regional collaborations. “Eberly wants to help in the recruitment and development of a workforce that will enhance regional economic prosperity,” Ferris said. “It will partner with the university in promoting opportunities for businesses to locate to Indiana County.”
Ferris also said he believed efforts at economic growth will also “contribute to the development of Indiana as a regional medical center for rural health and well-being.”
In her remarks to the Council of Trustees, Luetkehans said Black is a certified school psychologist and dean’s associate for the College of Education and Communications, having taught numerous courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels in the areas of educational psychology, learning, behavior, assessment and intervention, and family-school relations.
“Many opportunities lie before us to serve our students and community well, and I am pleased to be a primary collaborator with our on-campus and off-campus partners to bring these to fruition,” Black said.
Since coming to IUP, Luetkehans said, Black has taken on several leadership roles, including director of the Child Study Center, internship coordinator, chair of the Department Review Board and co-chair of the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, and as mental health consultant to Indiana County Head Start from December 2005 to May 2010.
“Education has always been my passion and I hope to continue the good work those who have served in this role before me have started, including Dr. (Sue) Rieg and Provost Luetkehans,” Reilly said. “IUP is known both locally and nationally for the strong education and allied programs from the College of Education and Communications. The faculty and staff are dedicated to IUP and hard workers and have been open and welcoming to me as I take over this position. The students are active and are willing to participate in various opportunities we have already offered them.”
Reilly also has a goal continued efforts to recruit students into the College of Education and Communications, and to support those students and the faculty who work with them as they work toward graduation and a career of their choice.
Luetkehans also provided updates from IUP’s Academic Affairs Division, including the announcement of several new faculty hires and a celebration of newly promoted faculty.
During her committee update, IUP Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Debra L. Fitzsimone reported the IUP Office of Human Resources had as of August completed all work associated with 111 faculty appointments for the fall, including 36 new hires, 12 rehires, 58 renewals and five conversions to other positions.
