At Thursday’s quarterly meeting of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans introduced three new heads of colleges there.

“I am very happy for this opportunity to return to western Pennsylvania and to provide leadership to a college as esteemed as the Eberly College of Business,” said Dr. Stephen Ferris, a Kittanning native and former Natrona Heights resident who was appointed dean of that college on July 1.