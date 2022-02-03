The fruit of a drive in support of Citizens’ Ambulance Service was on display Wednesday morning at the ambulance service’s West Pike station in White Township.
As Citizens’ Executive Director B.J. Pino put it at a gathering there, it was “a celebration after a few bleak years” for an organization that received a big boost from four area municipalities.
“Without your support, Citizens’ Ambulance can’t keep its ambulances on the road,” CAS Board President Bill Staffen said.
The hour-long program brought out CAS board members and employees, as well as officials from White Township, Center Township, Indiana and Homer City.
Donations from those four municipalities netted $200,000 of the $264,000 needed to purchase eight state-of-the-art Zoll X-Series cardiac monitor/defibrillator units.
“In 2022, our cardiac monitors, an essential piece of medical equipment, require replacement,” Staffen wrote in a letter to “future Citizens’ members” on Nov. 17, 2021. “Along with any funds from successful grant applications, membership dollars will be utilized to finance these lifesaving devices.”
It turned out that membership dollars would not be needed.
Fundraising began a year ago, when White Township Board of Supervisors Chairman George Lenz initiated a challenge.
White Township would make a $100,000 commitment to Citizens’ Ambulance — but also issue a challenge to match up to $50,000 in new money donated by other municipalities served by the regional ambulance service.
“White Township set the standard,” Pino said.
In September, Center Township approved a $10,000 donation toward that match.
In October, Homer City Borough Council adjusted a line item for “unbudgeted donations” to accommodate a $10,000 contribution to CAS.
“It is part of our commitment ... to provide health and safety services and make them available to our citizens,” Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky said.
In November, Indiana Borough Council moved to donate $40,000 from the borough’s $1.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding.
“Community support for Citizens’ is community support for all law enforcement,” Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said.
In December, White Township supervisors authorized a $50,000 payment to fulfill the pledge to match other donated funds.
CAS officials said a separate grant helped cover the rest of the cost of the devices.
“This is the only device that meets the state (emergency medical service) protocol at this time,” said Zoll account executive Lisa Fortunato, who demonstrated the device provided by the Chelmsford, Mass.-based Zoll Medical Corporation.
The device can monitor efforts to resuscitate a person — and how not to conduct those efforts.
“This lets them know how much blood should be in the heart,” Fortunato said. “It takes nine seconds for all the blood to leave the heart.”
She also illustrated a device that helps propel air into the lungs — and issued a caveat there, too.
“Everybody overventilates a patient,” she said. “Overventilating hurts the brain.”
As she later explained, too much ventilation could increase cranial pressure and limit the amount of blood going to the brain during a resuscitation effort.
Properly done, Fortunato said, real-time cardio-pulmonary resuscitation can triple the patient’s chances for survival.
Wednesday’s program comes amid the CAS membership drive, still needed to cover “the cost of readiness for serving the communities in and around Indiana County (that) are ever rising and far outpace the reimbursements by medical insurance,” according to Staffen’s Nov. 17, 2021, letter.
“Every year we have been humbled by community support in the way of membership contributions,” Staffen wrote. “Although $65 or $75 may not seem like much, those membership dollars are vital to the provision of emergency medical services in our communities.”
Staffen said membership benefits include “services rendered with a 50 percent reduction of out-of-pocket expense for emergency services.”
Citizens’ has been in existence since 1964 and today has stations in Indiana, White Township, Blairsville, Starford, the Wheatfield area, Plumville and, in Armstrong County, Elderton.