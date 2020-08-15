After eight years as director, Brenda Hanna has retired from Keys Montessori School of Indiana. Jean Runge has been named the new director. Both are teachers certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and hold Montessori diplomas issued by the North American Montessori Center.
Hanna came to Keys in 2010 when she began her training with Chris and Dick Gigliotti, who opened the school in Indiana in 1977. Brenda became the director in 2012 upon their retirement. During her tenure, Brenda was both director and a lead teacher guiding the preschool and kindergarten program to continue in the child-centered tradition, methods and environment pioneered by Dr. Maria Montessori over a century ago.
Regarding the future of Keys Montessori School, Hanna is confident.
“Jean has a heart for children, and she will keep them at the center of her leadership,” she said. “Along with her strong work ethic and excellent teaching skills, Jean is very familiar with the school and its rich history. I have complete confidence that Jean is the right person to carry the legacy of Keys Montessori School into the future. Despite these challenging times of this pandemic, as director, Jean will find a way to forge ahead with hope and will maintain the high standards of a Montessori education.”
“The benefits of a Montessori education and specifically the opportunity to attend Keys Montessori School, is now even more relevant in this time of the pandemic,” Hanna said. “The beauty and safety of a small school is a very desirable environment for a child’s education.”
Runge is no stranger to the school. She began her training with Keys in 2011. She has been a lead teacher at the school for eight years and is familiar with its philosophy and methods. She brings to her new position a B.S. degree in child development and family studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and an MEd in school counseling from West Chester University. Before coming to Keys, Jean spent 10 years working in the public-school setting in Mifflin County.
“Brenda has been a wonderful director, teacher and mentor,” Runge said. “I look forward to continuing the deep tradition of Keys Montessori School, providing a high-quality education to preschool and kindergarten students.”
“Keys is currently gearing up and preparing for another great school year in the fall,” she added. “We have been carefully preparing and planning not just for the school year, but also for creating a safety plan that addresses how to best keep the children, families and staff safe. Keys will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our children and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The school accepts children ages 3 and 4. It has half-day and extended-day sessions as well as a kindergarten program. Keys Montessori School is a private academic school licensed through the Pennsylvania Private Academic School Board. Keys Montessori School is also certified through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide before-session child care and after-session child care for current Keys Montessori students. More information about the school and its programs is available at its website: http://www.keysmontessoripa.com/.