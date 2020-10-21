State police this morning reported the arrest of James Emerson, listed in court records as a resident of New Florence and Pittsburgh, on a warrant issued for his failure to respond to charges filed last spring.
Emerson, 49, was listed among the “Most Wanted” fugitives sought by state police in Indiana and was lodged at Indiana County Jail to await court action.
Investigators charged Emerson on April 30 with failing to report his address and to be photographed as required under Megan’s Law. Emerson was convicted of rape 2003 in Beaver County, according to court records.
A 10-page summary of court cases involving Emerson in Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Mercer, Beaver, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties shows he also was prosecuted in 2017 in Beaver County for four felony counts of failing to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirements. In that case, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstructing the administration of law or other government function and was sentenced in 2018 to serve four to 12 months in jail.
The charge in Indiana County was filed before Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court, which holds jurisdiction for the failure-to-report offense at the state police station in White Township.
Court records show Emerson also eluded authorities after being charged July 30 in connection with a hit-and-run accident July 11 in Burrell Township. Judge Robert Bell, of Blairsville District Court, held the charges for trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court in Emerson’s absence following a preliminary hearing Sept. 2.
Bond for Emerson and a hearing date on the Megan’s Law violation charge were not immediately set following his arrest Tuesday evening.