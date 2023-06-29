Ford Drive, located in White Township, does not feature much. A small grove of trees dot the empty space, but its future could involve rows of homes built by families chasing their dream.
A new housing development from local developers Melanie and Rock Martin, named Plateau Point, has settled into the area, offering mostly half-acre lots near Siam Thai Kitchen and Sleppy Chiropractic for those looking to build a home. The development is approximately three miles away from Indiana Borough and located near Routes 422, 119 and 56.
“Rock and I have been looking for property to build a house on for several years,” said Melanie, who co-owns the development with her husband, “and there’s a lack of availability in the White Township area. We came across this piece of land that came up for auction because the owner had passed away.”
In a twist of fate, the original owners, the late Robert and Marjorie Strong, developed two other nearby housing developments, Forest Manor and Deerfield Estates, and had plans to develop the land Plateau Point resides upon, but were not able to complete the process, according to Melanie.
“We were glad that we were able to fulfill its original plan,” she said.
In addition to building their own home in the development, the Martins hope that as the development grows, it creates a friendly, intimate neighborhood worthy of raising a family in.
“We’re hoping this can develop into a community that (our son) can grow up in,” Rock said.
The name of the development came from the Martins’ love of the Grand Canyon, which has a popular overlook named Plateau Point.
“We struggled for a while trying to decide on a name for the property,” Rock said, “but (the overlook) popped in our heads, and it fits because the property is located between two valleys where Two Lick Creek and Yellow Creek run, so it’s kind of a plateau.”
As of now, no final sales on lots have been made, but many have expressed interest, according to Melanie. Potential buyers can go to www.plateaupoint.com to view the available lots and find contact information should they wish to discuss further.
