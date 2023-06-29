Ford Drive, located in White Township, does not feature much. A small grove of trees dot the empty space, but its future could involve rows of homes built by families chasing their dream.

A new housing development from local developers Melanie and Rock Martin, named Plateau Point, has settled into the area, offering mostly half-acre lots near Siam Thai Kitchen and Sleppy Chiropractic for those looking to build a home. The development is approximately three miles away from Indiana Borough and located near Routes 422, 119 and 56.

