The Indiana Art Association has opened a new exhibit of small artworks called Grand Petites. The show is on display through Jan. 2 at The Artists Hand Gallery in Indiana.
Faye Kershishnik, IAA’s programs/classes chair and Grand Petites exhibit coordinator, said the artwork is a collaboration of IAA members done in mini size, with nothing over 4 inches by 6 inches. The collection features a variety of subjects done in various mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor and photography.
Kershishnik added, “This is the first mini show for the Indiana Art Association and The Artists Hand Gallery.
We’re hoping it becomes an event that grows and is looked forward to for years to come. All artwork is original and would make wonderful gifts — for the upcoming holidays or any time.”
The public is invited to view the artwork during normal business hours at The Artists Hand Gallery. For more information on the IAA, including becoming a member, visit www.indianaartassociation. org or at Indiana Art Association on Facebook.