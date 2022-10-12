exhibit now open

IAA “Grand Petites” exhibit coordinator Faye Kershishnik is shown with artwork that is part of the new show at The Artists Hand Gallery.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Art Association has opened a new exhibit of small artworks called Grand Petites. The show is on display through Jan. 2 at The Artists Hand Gallery in Indiana.

Faye Kershishnik, IAA’s programs/classes chair and Grand Petites exhibit coordinator, said the artwork is a collaboration of IAA members done in mini size, with nothing over 4 inches by 6 inches. The collection features a variety of subjects done in various mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor and photography.

