Three young lawyers are planning to open a new law firm in Indiana.
Katie Haberl-Thomas, of Indiana; Chris Buell, of Saltsburg, and Erin Rice Petrillo, of Indiana, who are all attorneys in Indiana, expect to open the Haberl, Buell & Rice law offices on Dec. 1 at 700 Church St.
The new law firm will practice general law, said Haberl-Thomas, the daughter of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
They are setting out on their own more or less to be their own boss and to create a different type of law firm, one that will be more technology-forward.
For her part, Haberl-Thomas said she has always wanted to open her own law firm and said that in a small town such as Indiana, the firm names don’t carry the same cache as they do in bigger cities such as Pittsburgh. For example, in her eight years as an attorney, she has worked for three Indiana firms and “people have followed me to all three.”
“Your name is more your brand around here,” she said.
Buell, 37, majored in journalism at Penn State University and earned a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He and Jeanine Buell are the parents of Maggie and Nolan.
Haberl-Thomas, 33, earned a psychology degree and her law degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She and her husband, Adam Thomas, have two children, Isla and Owen.
Petrillo, 35, majored in international business and finance at the University of South Carolina and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh. She also holds a Master of Business degree in corporate finance. She and husband Joe Petrillo have two daughters, Penny and Eliza.