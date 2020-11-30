LEECHBURG — State police at Kittanning are searching for a New Kensington man wanted in the shooting of two people Sunday afternoon along the 100 block of Market Street in Leechburg.
Troopers said Chad Robert Goldstrom, 37, fired multiple gunshots at Justin Shook, 38, of Leechburg, and Brian Oss, 38, of Distant, around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Both victims were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital. State police said Shook was in stable condition; Oss is in critical condition.
State police said Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton was consulted and a warrant issued for Goldstrom’s arrest through Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Goldstrom contact state police at (724) 543-2011.