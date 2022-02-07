Pending any court challenges, Friday’s 4-1 vote by the 2021 Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission endorsed a map that locally is similar to a preliminary proposal PLRC approved by a 3-2 vote on Dec. 16.
The 41st Senatorial District as proposed in December is unchanged in the final map, one that heeds Indiana County’s urging that Indiana and Armstrong counties remain in the same senatorial district.
It also moved Sen. Joe Pittman’s former Butler County constituents into two new districts west of Armstrong County, but expanded his Westmoreland constituency from eight to 25 municipalities and adds 13 in southern Jefferson County.
There also were no changes in area state House districts from the December map, which reduces the Indiana County delegation to Harrisburg from four to two:
• The 62nd Legislative District, now served by Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, would gain the Indiana County communities now in the 55th and 60th districts (Saltsburg borough and the townships of Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young), because of an overall reduced population in Indiana County in the 2020 federal census.
It also will cover the two largest Indiana County municipalities, White Township and Indiana Borough, as well as the townships of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington and West Wheatfield, and the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City and Shelocta.
• The 66th Legislative District, now served by Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, gets no changes in northern Indiana County or all of Jefferson County, but the total population of the district is down from 64,441 in 2010 to 62,378 in 2020.
In Indiana County, the reworked 66th would include the boroughs of Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg, and the townships of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning.
It also reduces the Armstrong County delegation from three to two:
• The 60th Legislative District, now served by Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, loses its Butler County communities as well as Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana County, gains Armstrong County communities now in 55th District (but loses some to a reworked 63rd District) and has a reduced number of Westmoreland precincts across the Kiskiminetas.
As approved Friday, the 60th District has the Armstrong County townships of Bethel, Burrell, Cadogan, East Franklin, Gilpin, Kiskiminetas, Manor, North Buffalo, Parks, South Bend and South Buffalo, and boroughs of Apollo, Applewold, Ford City, Ford Cliff, Freeport, Leechburg, Manorville, North Apollo and West Kittanning.
In Westmoreland County it would include part of the city of Lower Burrell, as well as all of Allegheny Township and the boroughs of East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, Vandergrift and West Leechburg.
• The 63rd Legislative District, now served by Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, would gain the borough and township of Kittanning, now in the 60th District, but lose all of its Forest County constituents.
It also will retain all of Clarion County and have in Armstrong County, the city of Parker, townships of Boggs, Bradys Bend, Cowanshannock, Hovey, Madison, Mahoning, Perry, Pine, Plumcreek, Rayburn, Redbank, Sugarcreek, Valley, Washington, Wayne and West Franklin and the boroughs of Atwood, Dayton, Elderton, Rural Valley, South Bethlehem and Worthington.
Meanwhile, a spring primary clash of incumbents still is possible in a reworked all-Westmoreland 55th Legislative District between Reps. Bob Brooks, R-Murrysville, and Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County).
Since his election in 2018, Brooks represented 54th Legislative District, including such Alle-Kiski Valley areas as Harrison Township in Allegheny County, all of the city of Lower Burrell and the municipality of Murrysville in Westmoreland County, where he formerly was mayor.
However, the 54th District was moved by PLRC to Montgomery County, as part of a shift from the Pittsburgh region to the Philadelphia region reflected in 2020 census results.
Silvis won his first term in 2020 over then-Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Vandergrift.
As approved Friday, the 55th District will cover all or part of the cities of Arnold, Lower Burrell and New Kensington, all or part of the townships of Bell, Derry, Loyalhanna, Salem, Upper Burrell and Washington, and the boroughs of Avonmore, Delmont, Export, Murrysville, New Alexandria and Oklahoma.
The expansion of the 41st Senatorial District into Westmoreland County shifts the 39th and 45th Districts, reducing the area represented in Westmoreland by state Senate Majority Leader Kim L. Ward, R-Hempfield Township, and removing the Westmoreland constituency for the 45th’s Sen. James Brewster, D-McKeesport.
Still, PLRC member Ward flipped from no to yes on the final plan. She was quoted by The Associated Press as saying while the map was “imperfect,” she was confident that it is constitutional.
However, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, who voted no on both preliminary and final plans, appears to be planning a legal challenge to the state Supreme Court.
He also released prior to Friday’s PLRC meeting a proposed amendment that would retain 70 percent of the preliminary map approved by three members of the commission in December.
He called it a vast improvement over the final map, with a lower population deviation, fewer split municipalities, total municipal splits and total ward splits, and more majority Hispanic, majority-minority and Hispanic opportunity districts.
However, the commission rejected that amendment.
Voting yes on both preliminary and final maps were House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, and the commission’s state Supreme Court-appointed chairman, University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Emeritus Mark A. Nordenberg.