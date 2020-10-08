The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad, with the assistance of the employees of Blairsville Borough, have erected 10 interactive signs that tell the stories of Blairsville’s participation in the pre-Civil War Underground Railroad.
Located throughout Blairsville, each sign features a QR code which, when read by a smartphone, opens a corresponding page on the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad’s website, undergroundrail roadblairsvillepa.com.
The markers commemorate several people and places important to the cause: Lewis Johnston, AME Zion Church, the John Graff house, the Alexander Graff house, the Pennsylvania canal (used by many slaves to escape), McCune Store, Chester Davis, Blairsville railroad station, Dr. Edward Emerson and George Wilkinson.
“We’ve had a self-guided walking tour since our founding in 2006,” said Denise Jennings, the organization’s president and director of the UGRR History Center, “but there has never been signage in place. Now, the signage, at the site of the events provides a lot of additional information and photographs.
“I think it is a great addition to Blairsville and will, hopefully, attract visitors to town and to our History Center. Since the onset of COVID-19, we have had to cancel our regular fundraising events and tours. Now, people who love history and engage in heritage tourism can visit our sites risk-free and at their leisure.”
The History Center, 214 S. East Lane in Blairsville, is home to permanent exhibits that feature stories of the UGRR in Indiana County and beyond, an interactive exhibit geared toward children, artifacts, a recreation of the Graff safe-area, and a pair of pants reported to be the only existing piece of clothing known to have been worn by an enslaved man.
“It’s a great way to tell stories of the enslaved men, women and children who used this network to freedom, as well as how the people of Blairsville helped them along the way,” said David Janusek, Blairsville Borough Council member and treasurer of the BVUGRR. “It’s also a great way to attract people to Blairsville from all over the region. These stories have national significance, and I’ve always been impressed by how far people travel to visit our history center.”
The center is open year-round by appointment. To schedule a visit or presentation, email Jennings at blairsvilleugrr@yahoo.com or call (724) 343-1014.