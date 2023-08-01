Ernest, the first company town built in Indiana County by the Rochester and Pittsburgh Coal Mining Company, will house a new memorial park dedicated to the history of coal mining in Indiana County.
The Ernest Mines Memorial will use land located on First Street granted to the borough by the county and will honor those who lost their lives in 1916 and lesser known 1911 mine disasters as well as celebrate the impact Western Pennsylvanian coal mining had on the state and the nation.
“I thought, ‘Well hey, why don’t we do a mine memorial.’ There’s nothing. There’s not really anything like this,” said Ernest PA Coal Miner Memorial Chair Katie Kowalski-Little, MLIS.
“It kept evolving and I spoke with Senator Pittman and he said it would be really cool if we could do this for the whole country.”
When completed, according to Kowalski-Little, who is part of the American Library Association’s Rare and Endangered Government Publications committee, the memorial will feature informational plaques describing different historical areas of the town and a memorial wall for the disaster victims.
As of July 2023, the memorial park has installed the sidewalks and ADA grading and demolished the old mine office building that Kowalski-Little wanted to keep, but could not due to its condition.
So far, $65,000 has been spent on the project with grant money transferred from the county to the project.
The project will need another $50,000 to construct the memorial, plaques and benches, though this may change depending on donations.
A $7,500 grant from United Mine Workers will also go toward the cost of the memorial.
The next project in the memorial’s timeline is leveling the old mine office’s foundation so that there is a stable foundation for the memorial wall. Kowalski-Little says that they are awaiting for McCracken Brothers to complete the work.
“The rest of the memorial should move along pretty quickly after the foundation is finished,” she said.
By the end of fall 2023, she hopes the memorial can be completed, but this is dependent on financing.
The idea was devised in October 2020 but official meetings with the designers and architects, like Barb Hauge of Upstreet Architects, Indiana, didn’t begin until March 2021. While she is working with Ernest Borough members and received help from others like John Broskin and her mother, Monica Kowalski, Kowalski-Little has been championing this project since its inception.
“My mom’s family is from Ernest,” said Kowalski-Little, who volunteers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Special Collections department with Dr. Harrison Wick, “and her father worked in the coal mines for 50 years. He died at 86. So many people in Indiana have ties to these towns and this area.
“As an archivist, it’s important from that perspective to provide information in a valuable way that is sustainable and visible.”
She hopes that the park becomes a place where history can be preserved in an age where a lot of information about the past is being lost.
If it’s not something on the internet, she said, it can easily be lost and later generations will never be able to access that information again.
Kowalski-Little also mentioned she is working with Mark Hilliard of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce so that businesses and individuals can begin donating to the project.
“Any amount of donation would be helpful,” she said. “So many people in town have no idea this is going on.”
Additionally, according to Kowalski-Little, individuals can follow the Ernest PA Coal Mines for project updates and email her at kathrynlittle13@gmail.com if they have any questions. Donations or letters from the family members of coal miners can be made to the following address: Ernest Mine Memorial, c/o Katie Kowalski-Little, 842 White Farm Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
