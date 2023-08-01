Ernest, the first company town built in Indiana County by the Rochester and Pittsburgh Coal Mining Company, will house a new memorial park dedicated to the history of coal mining in Indiana County.

The Ernest Mines Memorial will use land located on First Street granted to the borough by the county and will honor those who lost their lives in 1916 and lesser known 1911 mine disasters as well as celebrate the impact Western Pennsylvanian coal mining had on the state and the nation.