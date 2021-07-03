At first glance, the house at 927 Oak St. in Indiana Borough might not look like anything more than a dilapidated home in the middle of a remodeling project.
But it’s more than that.
After sitting empty for about five years, the three-bedroom, two-story house is undergoing a physical transformation as contractors renovate the entire structure.
In recent months, workers have replaced the roof, gutted the home, cleared trees and foliage from the yard, replaced sewer lines and more.
The home will be for sale eventually, but it’s not on the market yet.
When the work is complete, it will represent the inaugural project for the new local nonprofit organization A Home for a Cause.
The house will be sold, at fair market value, with the net proceeds to benefit the Concordia-IRMC Visiting Nurse Association.
Based in Indiana, A Home for a Cause was formed over the winter in partnership with Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard Real Estate, with a home base of 101 Heritage Run Road, Suite 3, Indiana.
Board members are Doug Lockard, Elizabeth Hutton, Warren Peter, Kristie Clark and Christina Struzzi.
The group’s tagline is “Breathing new life into our communities, one home at a time.”
It’s the culmination of an idea that’s been floating around for years.
“Ten years ago, we wanted to come together as a group and give back to the community,” said Hutton, an associate broker with Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard.
The agency raised money at “all kinds of events,” from casino night fundraisers to golf outings and celebrity cook-offs, benefiting a variety of local organizations.
Then, they had a realization.
“We’re doing all these different fundraisers, and what are we really experts in?” Hutton said. “Why not acquire real estate that needs help and turn it into a fundraiser?”
So Lockard, the president and broker of record at Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard, along with Clark, an HHK&L real estate agent; Struzzi, a real estate agent with EXP Realty, and Hutton, formed A Home for a Cause. The idea stuck, and the timing was right. With the COVID-19 pandemic, other fundraising activities weren’t ideal.
“With COVID, how do you do public fundraisers?” Hutton said. “We’re not piling a couple hundred people in a room together.”
From there, it all fell into place.
“Doug Lockard had a client with a property that we felt that really was going to be a good fit to start this fundraiser,” Hutton said.
The client, Shaun Harshman, generously agreed to donate the property, which at one time was the home of his late parents, on behalf of the Harshman family.
Harshman selected the VNA as the beneficiary because they had cared for both his parents, Hutton said.
“It’s a win-win,” she said. “We are saving an older home, improving a neighborhood for the people in it, and all the proceeds are going to go to the VNA,” Hutton said.
With ownership of the home, and the nonprofit formed, the group got to work.
Peter, who recently retired from the building industry as the longtime owner of Warren Peter Construction, is overseeing the renovation.
“We needed Warren’s expertise to guide us through the process,” Hutton said.
“The house needed major renovations,” Peter said. “Nobody lived in it for some time.”
Under his guidance, the home has been gutted. It’s down to “bare bones,” he said.
“It’s very solid and has good bones,” Peter said. “It’s going to withstand. It’s worth renovating and bringing back.”
“These are the types of properties that we want to look to save,” Hutton said. “It’s a nice older home. It has a fabulous yard. It will be a great house for someone.”
She noted it has a nice location, within walking distance to downtown, and faces a Headstart playground across the street.
“You don’t want to see distressed properties in a neighborhood,” Hutton said. “This is a neighborhood you want to see thrive.”
The project is a community effort, and there are many opportunities to help.
Financial donations enable the purchase of items such as building materials, as those costs have recently skyrocketed. Donations of supplies and building materials are welcome, as well.
Instructions on how to donate can found on a link on the group’s website, www.ahomeforacause.org, and more information, as well as photos of the home’s progress, can also be found on the group’s Facebook page, A Home for a Cause. Community members may also visit the property to see its progression firsthand.
“The more money we raise, the more money we can give to the VNA,” Hutton said.
Peter also needs licensed and insured contractors to donate their talent and work on the home.
“It is incredible how many people have already stepped up,” Hutton said. “But we still have a long way to go.”
Once the home is sold, it’s not the end of the project.
“Now that this nonprofit is formed, our goal is to continue forward with saving one house at a time,” Hutton said. “To me, it’s just such a community project. It just is exciting all the way around.”