Indiana County is suddenly to become flush with almost $1 million of state aid to help restaurants, taverns, schools, students, tenants, utility customers and others affected the past year by coronavirus pandemic mitigation restrictions.
The money has been allocated through Act 1, a measure authored by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and enacted last week by the Legislature and governor.
The county’s share will exceed $952,000.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron Stauffer told the county commissioners that the county will try to get the money into the hands of those in need as rapidly as the General Assembly approved the legislation.
He told of a rapid timeline imposed by Harrisburg on providing the aid. First, the county faced a Thursday afternoon deadline — less than 48 hours after being notified of the allocation — to formally request the money from Department of Community and Economic Development.
Stauffer said the county will receive the money by Feb. 28. The next paperwork deadline between the county and local financial and economic institutions to channel the funds is March 1.
Restaurateurs, hoteliers and tavern owners seeking aid must apply by March 15.
Stauffer said few, if any, Indiana County bars and eateries would be ineligible under the guidelines.
Grants of $5,000 to $50,000 may be awarded to qualifying food-service businesses with fewer than 300 full-time employees and are worth no more than $15 million. Money can be used for payroll and non-payroll operating expenses, mortgage and rent payment and utility bills incurred between March 1, 2020, and June 15, 2021.
However, “there’s no double-dipping,” Stauffer said. Companies that were awarded CARES Act money last year and apply for this round of grants would be checked to make sure the same expenses aren’t listed twice.
“That’s more than a year of eligibility,” Stauffer said. “So, any business that didn’t get PPP (payroll protection program funds) in either round last year is a candidate.”
The money must be spent by June 15, and the county has to account for it all to the DCED by Aug. 31.
“I implore everyone in this meeting, tell everyone you know that could potentially be an eligible business, and spread the word because just like the CARES Act, the timing is extremely short,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said. “We want everybody to get in on this as quickly as possible to get the benefit.”
Stauffer and the commissioners encouraged local businesses to also apply soon for aid from a CARES Act-funded revolving loan program.
So far, three Indiana and White Township hospitality businesses have borrowed $50,000 each for their COVID-19 economic recovery.
That leaves roughly $1.08 million still in the fund and, according to Stauffer, at risk of being revoked by the government if it’s not used.
“We’re trying to provide as much resources as possible to businesses,” Stauffer said.
“The county for 30 years has administered revolving loan funds. We have a portfolio of somewhere around $3 million and this additional $1.23 million was to supplement that, to help businesses to get through the pandemic.
“We have had difficulty in deploying these funds for various reasons. That includes the forgivable loans, the PPP. Businesses have been hesitant to borrow funds during the pandemic so that’s why we set this up with 0 percent interest, with no payments for 12 months and 36 months to pay the principal.”
The commissioners granted a proposal by Stauffer and planning office staffer Angela Campisano to waive a requirement for credit reports and other documentation from business borrowers and to extend the loan payment terms to six years from four years (one year no payments, then 60 months of principal payments).
“This loan is being offered at zero percent, it’s very affordable, it’s very easy to apply for, and it’s available there for you (business owners) to gain relief to get through not only this but other matters,” Commissioner Chairman Michael Keith said.
“That revolving loan fund is available year-round and that’s what sets it apart from the coronavirus loan and grant programs,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said.
“The hope is that as vaccines become more readily available and as businesses reopen, these revolving loan fund dollars … can be used to help relaunch and reopen businesses,” Stauffer said.
“It can be working capital and it certainly provides a backstop. But hopefully it gets used as we see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“But our fear is that EDA (Economic Development Administration) may request the funds back if we don’t deploy them. So, we’re trying to react to that.”