CLYMER — The dirt has been flying on the banks of Two Lick Creek and even more dust will get kicked up this summer on the streets of Clymer, where the borough council on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for unexpected additional drain system work.
Almost a year after borrowing $500,000 for comprehensive street paving and a month after taking out $100,000 more for stormwater drain replacement work to precede the resurfacing, council agreed to have the storm drain system surveyed at a cost of up to $20,000.
Consulting engineer John Emerson, of Gibson-Thomas Engineers, Latrobe, said the borough lacks a professionally drawn map that would be necessary for the project.
Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said the only sketches of the stormwater system are informal hand-drawn maps.
On Emerson’s recommendation, council also authorized Gibson-Thomas to write specifications and advertise for bids on an urgently-needed excavation project on Gerry Street at Route 403, where a storm drain has collapsed and the sidewalk has sunk 6 to 8 inches. The cost would likely exceed the minimum for threshold for bidding, “well over $20,000,” Emerson said.
Schrenkel told council that Winters Construction, of White Township, has begun landscaping and paving of the memorial park on the oft-flooded land between Adams Street and the creek.
Sidewalks have been poured and electrical service has been extended for installation of decorative street lights, Schrenkel said.
In other business, council:
• Approved a revision to the Employment Status and Employee Benefits Policy. Council President Louis Tate said Clymer would offer vacation time and allow personal days for part-time workers as an incentive to retain those employees.
• Learned from Mayor Christina King that the borough received almost $1,790 in a share of fines collected by the Clymer District Court and the county clerk of courts and $900 in fees from Marion Center Borough under the police protection agreement.
The deal was ratified in November. Clymer is paid $30 an hour for time that the officers spend in response to incidents and patrolling the streets of Marion Center.
“We’re not doing Marion Center for free,” the mayor said. “I had a lot of people questioning why we’re in Marion Center. They think we’re doing it for free; we’re not. This benefits both areas.
“It is absolutely not a free service we’re providing. Marion Center is paying for this. It is not on the shoulders of our citizens.”
• Learned from police Chief Louis Sacco that parking would be prohibited early Thursday on Sixth Street to allow safe passage of a truck that will be hauling telephone poles on Franklin Street and turning north on Route 403.
In his report to council, Sacco said the officers conducted an aggressive-driving enforcement detail, contacted the state Bureau of Weights and Measures to have the parking meters and stop watches certified, were recertified in use of Taser devices, underwent training in recognition of implicit bias in law enforcement, worked with the Indiana County drug task force and met with Indiana Borough police to file a joint application for a communications and technology grant.
• Promised a review of concerns aired by borough residents Edward Cochran and Cliff Raffaele during a public comment period.
Cochran asked for help to rid his neighborhood of an abandoned vehicle that has sat 15 years, by his estimate, in an open-sided shelter where it has become the home for a family of feral cats.
Sacco said the police department has begun a crackdown on local ordinances and the property owner in question would be notified.
Schrenkel offered to help Cochran reach a cat control person.
Cochran also suggested the installation of LED fixtures in the borough’s aging street lighting system. Tate said the council would put that on the April 27 planning meeting agenda.
Raffaele questioned the need for keeping barrier posts at the trail intersections with Rodney and Sixth streets.
Councilman John Hughmanic, acknowledging that drivers of cars or all-terrain vehicles could drive around the posts and travel on the trail, said the posts effectively keep the trail clear of motor vehicles.
“It’s a way of saying ‘you (vehicles) don’t belong here,’” Hughmanic said.
Fire Chief John Gromley said the posts can easily be removed for access by emergency vehicles.
“We would have more trouble leaving them down than keeping them up,” Hughmanic said.