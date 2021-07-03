New Pittsburgh FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael D. Nordwall said the partnerships the Federal Bureau of Investigation has with local and state law enforcement in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia is “unparalleled.”
In one of a series of interviews he’s had since being named to the Pittsburgh job on May 24 by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Nordwall said he is “very excited to be here and to set roots here,” and hopes he can “be here for quite some time.”
Nordwall said those partnerships with state and local law enforcement play into how effective the FBI is, as was proven a year ago with a “pretty impactful takedown” involving drug trafficking suspects from Indiana County.
On May 5, 2020, federal and local prosecutors said six people, two from Indiana and White Township, were charged with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, while a seventh Indiana suspect was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Some of those same individuals were among 19 charged on June 16, 2020, with violating federal narcotics laws, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms. Others from White Township, Shelocta, Homer City and Creekside also were named in a five-count federal indictment.
The effort that led to those arrests proves, Nordwall said, that “we really do need the public. We have a vested interest in keeping everyone we deal with safe. It is the public that is our eyes and ears out there.”
The Indiana County effort also involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force as well as the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“We are here to work with our partners,” Nordwall said. “We are part of the community, too.”
Nordwall is now reaching out to the satellite offices or resident agencies the Pittsburgh FBI maintains in nine areas in the two states. The office in Johnstown, also known as the Laurel Highlands office, covers Indiana as well as Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson and Somerset counties.
The Pittsburgh office directly oversees Armstrong, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence and Mercer counties, while the Mon Valley office in Charleroi covers Westmoreland as well as Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
“it will take some time to get out and have those conversations with all of them,” the new Pittsburgh SAIC said.
The outreach coincides with the FBI’s nationwide effort to build public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting to law enforcement.
“Hate crimes are the top priority,” Nordwall said.
“One act can terrorize entire communities and groups of people,” FBI Associate Deputy Director Jeffrey Sallet said in a news release issued Wednesday.
It’s a topic that has been broached locally, including a seminar two years ago in White Township for the Indiana County branch of the NAACP on behavioral indicators for “White-Racially Motivated Extremism.”
There two Pittsburgh-based FBI supervisory intelligence analysts said there was a fine line between free speech and hate crimes, or as Nordwall put it Friday, between constitutionally protected free speech and bias motivated crimes.
“it really is aimed at a whole community,” Nordwall said of such crimes. “It impacts wider than just the victim.”
The Pittsburgh SAIC could not talk about specific cases, but said, “hate crimes do happen, even in rural areas. There is certainly a feeling that hate crimes are underreported.”
Also this week, the FBI and other agencies in the United States and United Kingdom released a Cybersecurity Advisory exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against U.S. and global organizations, from at least mid-2019 through early this year.
Many of those same agencies were involved investigating a pair of Russian computer hacking and bank fraud schemes that affected multiple victims in western Pennsylvania, including the illegal transfer of $3.5 million from accounts Delmont-based Penneco Oil had in Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank.
Two alleged Russian hackers were named in a December 2019 federal grand jury indictment. FCB spokesman Jonathan Longwill said, “because of the unique circumstances surrounding this breach, we made the customer whole within days. In concert with law enforcement, we tenaciously pursued our legal remedies and were able to recover the bulk of the funds.”
Nordwall said the efforts by federal authorities in Pittsburgh to tackle cyber crime “are remarkable and continues to be leading edge.” He hadn’t been so familiar with cyber crime cases in other venues, but the new special agent in charge lauded a U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh which is comfortable with dealing with this sort of case.
When one looks at it, Nordwall said, “cyber (crime) now goes across all programs. It is not limited to any group. It covers all criminal vectors.”
Nordwall came to Pittsburgh from his role as a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
He has been associated with four field offices in a career as a special agent that began in 2002. He was first assigned to Phoenix, where he worked counterterrorism, violent crime, organized crime matters and crimes in Indian Country, on federal lands set aside as reservations for 22 nations of Native Americans.
“Members of those designated tribes don’t come under state and federal jurisdiction,” Nordwall said.
He was also a member of the SWAT team and an EMT in Phoenix.
In 2009, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Operations Unit of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate in Washington, where he managed FBI investigations of and responses to WMD threats in the U.S. and internationally.
He transferred to the Tampa office in Florida in 2011 to oversee an organized crime drug enforcement strike force known as Panama Express. The interagency strike force countered transnational criminal organizations trafficking drugs on the high seas.
In 2014, Nordwall was selected as an associate director in the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Office, serving as the primary representative for federal law enforcement. He also oversaw the attorney general’s Consolidated Priority Organization Target program, which focused government efforts on disrupting and dismantling the most significant criminal organizations.
He returned to Tampa in 2016 to oversee the Joint Terrorism Task Force, then reported to Denver in June 2018 as the assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch there and all Colorado resident agencies.
He was promoted in 2019 to chief of the Transnational Organized Crime Global Section in the Criminal Investigative Division at the Washington, D.C., headquarters.
Nordwall has a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Auburn University, and worked in the petrochemical industry prior to joining the FBI.