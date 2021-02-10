White Township Planning Commission gave conditional approval Tuesday night to plans to replace an existing Long John Silver’s restaurant at 1745 Oakland Ave. with a smaller Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen.
The new restaurant would cover 2,200 square feet. Plans are to raze portions of the existing Long John Silver’s, only tearing down the entire structure if necessary.
Project architect Robert Grimaldi said removal of the entire existing restaurant would be a worst-case scenario.
“We are hoping to keep some of it,” he told the commission.
Landscaping changes are planned, and the project will require changes in the stormwater management.
“We still are going to be using the same footprint, with reduced square footage,” Grimaldi said. “It really is just a change of circulation and parking in the lot.”
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said plans call for keeping a majority of the existing parking spaces, while all accesses to the restaurant will remain unchanged.
The vote was 4-0, with Chairman Edward Kuckuck, Vice Chairman Dennis Roumm and Secretary Nancy Smith on hand, and Commissioner George Lenz joining in by telephone.
Two subdivisions were approved Tuesday night. One subdivides 5.729 acres from property belonging to Charles Crossland at 1526 Route 110, leaving a residual 12.644-acre tract. The other will combine 2.001-acre and 3.13-acre tracts on a property belonging to Bradley J. Schry at 4305 Route 286 West.
The commission also received a 2020 Planning Report from Anderson. A notable difference from previous years, the assistant township manager said, is that “there is a downward trend of review items that have come before the planning commission.”
Specifically, 21 action items reviewed last year, compared to 30 in 2019 and 62 in 2018, but “the early outlook is that the Planning Commission items will increase in 2021,” with several items already in the works.
In 2020, “the major projects include the Westmoreland County Community College and Challenger Learning Center, an expansion of the convenience store located at South Sixth Street and Lucerne Road, and upgrades to the Pennsylvania American Water plant,” the report said.
Another highlight of 2020 was involvement with the federal census.
“Census data is imperative to a well-functioning government and to equitable access to federal, state and local benefits and services,” the report said. “In general, the federal government allocates over $600 billion annually in program funds to states, localities, and citizens based on census or census-derived data.”
There also was a brief discussion about relocating the Indiana Mall sign along Oakland Avenue (Route 286), as a result of the widening of that highway.