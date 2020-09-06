The Chevy Chase Community Center is introducing a new program called “Meals 2 You.” The program is one of outreach, aimed at delivering meals to those who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves.
“People don’t realize in a town this small that there are lots of people who are hungry or food insecure. We’re working to fight that,” said Brandi Ports, the client coordinator.
Food insecurity, or the lack of access to enough food allowing a person to live an active and healthy lifestyle, is a problem that many in the community may be facing. According to Urban Institute research published by the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank in 2019, as many as “14 percent of all people living in Indiana County are food insecure, including two out every 10 children.”
This issue can cause an increased risk of health problems, and it makes those facing the issue more unable to complete tasks of daily living.
“Meals 2 You” is working to combat that. The program does not have any age guidelines. However, in order to assess an individual’s needs, the program’s client coordinator will do a phone interview with anyone interested in joining the program. The interview will determine if the person meets the program’s guidelines as well as helping coordinators take into consideration allergies, medications and medical history, so that safe and healthy meals can be provided.
If an individual is able to participate in the program, the charge for meal delivery, including a drink, is $5 a day. Program volunteer drivers will collect payment every other Friday or on the last delivery day of that week. Cash, check, SNAP EBT benefits (available on Oct. 1) and Venmo will all be accepted for methods of payment. In case an individual is experiencing extreme hardship, the program may be able to provide services at a free or reduced rate.
Ports said that the program will have a mapping system that will allow drivers to make sure meals are delivered in a consistent matter, making them available at roughly the same time daily.
“Our volunteers will be given lanyards and ID badges to wear so that they are easily identifiable as Meals 2 You delivery drivers,” Ports said in an email. “They will also practice COVID-19 precautions, including wearing face masks and social distancing.”
Delivery baskets and bags for the program will be sanitized every day to help keep things clean and safe.
The program, which will begin on Sept. 14 is currently accepting volunteers and donations, Ports said.
“We’re a nonprofit organization and we always accept and appreciate donations and help,” she said. “We can always use delivery drivers or volunteers in the kitchen.”
Those interested in volunteering can sign up to be a delivery driver once or more times each month.
A flier for the program listed the benefits of volunteering even beyond the act of delivering a meal.
“Your service provides a warm smile and a kind word to someone who may experience loneliness and you provide a crucial safety check five days a week to those who may live alone and may be a distance from their loved ones,” it reads.
For those unable to volunteer in person, the program is also accepting donations. Checks can be sent to the Chevy Chase Community Center, 640 N. Fifth Ave., Indiana, PA, 15701 with “Meals 2 You” in the memo line. The program also accepts cash and Venmo donations.
If you know of a prospective client, email ccmeals2you@gmail.com or call Ports at (412) 309-1494. To sign up as a volunteer, contact volunteer coordinator Jackie Greene at (412) 309-1236.
Ports encourages everyone to help spread the word as much as they can about the new program and to consider volunteering or donating if you can.
“We’re really excited about this,” Ports said. “It’s such an awesome thing for our community.”