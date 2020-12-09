GRACETON — In response to a rise in complaints from township residents dwelling near the municipal parks of Center Township, the board of supervisors is putting the informal rules about park behavior into writing.
An ordinance introduced Monday by the supervisors would arm the township ordinance enforcement officers with the power to cite violators and keep order in the parks.
Neighbors of the parks complained to the supervisors about noise, and people using the parks late at night.
Now the dawn-to-dusk operating hours will be the law of the land. Park visitors will be required to pick up after themselves and leave them nice for the next visitors to enjoy.
No firearms or gunfire, no launching fireworks, no alcohol or drugs, no motor vehicles (other than the township’s lawn mowers and the like) will be allowed in the parks.
Want to make noise? Make sure no one can hear it, the ordinance demands.
No one can blast a radio, play a musical instrument or use an amplifier to create sound “as heard at the property line nearest the source which is clearly audible and distinguishable from the customary and ordinary background noise in the township.”
Violators shall be fined $60 to $600 plus costs, or could go to jail for 60 days. Anyone who damages park property will have to pay to replace it, under terms of the ordinance.
The “Center Township Parks and Recreation Ordinance” will be up for public review and comment before the supervisors can vote in January to officially enact it.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Agreed to adopt the 2021 budget with no changes from the spending plan introduced in November. It calls for rolling over $300,000 from the end of this year into 2021, raising $1.2 million of revenue and spending $1.5 million.
All tax rates are unchanged from 2020.
• Decided to buy a new Bobcat 242 excavating machine for road maintenance work at a cost of $60,281 — a figure locked in by the dealer, Bobcat of Indiana, through a statewide Costars bidding and purchasing program. The township received a discount for paying cash.
• Reported that the U.S. Postal Service is close to signing a lease for land near the Coral-Graceton fire station to construct a new post office to serve Coral residents. The postal service will start paying on the lease in February.
“It’s all coming together,” Supervisor Chairman David “Butch” Smyers said.
• Learned that the area fire departments are continuing their small games fundraising efforts.
The Homer City fire company will host a visit from Santa Claus and take him on a tour of the area at 5:30 p.m. Friday. As part of pandemic mitigation efforts, firehall rentals have been suspended.
The Aultman fire department will host a small-scale light-up night with Santa on Saturday evening.
The Coral-Graceton fire company will take Santa on a tour of the area later at a date to be publicized on the Station 160 Facebook page.
• Took under consideration a suggestion from resident Jim Vresilovic to hire an accountant to perform an independent audit of township books in 2021.
The supervisors again reminded township residents that each household is entitled to dispose of one truckload of rubbish at the Waste Management landfill at about one-third of the regular charge of $154. Residents may pick up a discount certificate at the township office.