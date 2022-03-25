Sam Carey and her friend, Ashley Kersey, began their small businesses around when the pandemic hit. Carey started Sam Jam Creative, making clay jewelry, and Kersey started Joy Cocoa, making tasty treats with a focus on hot chocolate bombs.
Throughout the pandemic, both Carey and Kersey thrived by selling their wares at local pop-up markets and similar opportunities.
“By working at these pop-ups we were able to meet so many other small business owners,” Carey said. “So many of them were just starting or had been around for awhile and we really got to know them by working alongside them.”
One topic of conversation that came up frequently was the desire to have a more permanent set up that would allow them to sell their fare.
Then, one day Kersey texted Carey and suggested they take the leap and do just that.
“We had already wanted to do it,” Carey said. “But we didn’t have the place to do so. We lucked out though and found a place that was perfect.”
The place was 1128 Philadelphia St. in Indiana. Formerly a realty office, the two got to work making it fit their vision for a sort of permanent pop-up market.
“We didn’t do a lot of major construction,” said Carey. “We pulled up the carpet and painted the walls. We wanted to make it bright and colorful, so we picked vibrant colors. We have a bright pink front door; it grabs your attention. Really the only construction we had to do was building a cashier desk and some tables.”
From there, Create & Curate Co. took wing. Carey and Kersey are co-owners, and Carey said she also helps work the counter and manage as well.
The store is set up sort of like a consignment shop. Local small business owners pay rent to have a space set up within the store to sell their goods.
“We have 21 vendors right now, (Kersey) and I included,” Carey said. “So we have jewelry, hot chocolate bombs, lots of kid stuff; we have some thrifted goods and beauty items like lotions and soaps. There’s also a lot of artwork and pottery as well. There’s a lot of different things so there’s something for everyone.”
All of the vendors are local. Many are from Indiana County with some from Johnstown or Altoona. Vendor applications are closed at the moment, mostly due to limited space.
“We just don’t have the room for more at the moment,” said Carey. “Particularly if someone is trying to sell larger items. We do have an application process, but due to the space we have to be fairly selective.”
Those who stop by Create & Curate Co. will find a big, bright room with wall to wall shelving, displays and wall hangings and a variety of goods all for purchase.
“Pretty much everything is for sale,” Carey said. “Well, except for our desks and furniture,” she added with a laugh.
Looking ahead, Carey said they hope to create a special room for children to play in while parents and guardians shop, giving them time to properly look around while their kids have fun.
In the end, Cary said, the driving force of the store is to support small, local businesses.
“Most vendors have full-time jobs. These are just their side hustles, or something they’re working on to hopefully do full time,” said Carey.
Aside from the rent paid to the store, all of the profits of the sales go to the vendor themselves.
“Our tagline is ‘cultivating community through small business,’” she said. “Indiana is a big small-business town. I believe that community is better than competition. We work together to support each others’ businesses, not compete with each other. We hype each other up and get to know and support each other instead of tearing each other down.”
Create & Curate Co. can be found on Instagram @create.curate.co or on Facebook by searching Create & Curate Co. Store hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.