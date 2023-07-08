A woman from Long Island, N.Y., will serve 27 to 60 months in a State Correctional Institution for a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, stemming from the May theft of a car driven from Albany, N.Y., to Blairsville.
Justine Ida Lavair, 31, formerly of Mastic Beach, N.Y., was sentenced Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Lavair has been in Indiana County Jail since the May 3 incident that ended when the car she was driving broke down on U.S. Route 22 near the state Route 217 ramp in Blairsville.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said his officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. that night and found the disabled 2008 Nissan Altima with New York plates — as well as information that it had been stolen out of Albany.
Sacco said Lavair, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, was asked to exit it — and she proceeded to flee on foot, jumping the guardrail, heading toward West Ranson Avenue.
When Officer Andrew J. Ong apprehended her, Sacco said, she began to fight with the officer until his backup arrived.
Sacco said Lavair was identified after giving a false name.
Lavair also was ordered by Clark to pay court costs, a fine and restitution.
• President Judge Thomas M. Bianco placed Justin M. Smith, 44, of Butler, on a year’s probation and assessed a fine and court costs for a 2022 case involving a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
• Clark placed Ivy A. Allison, 22, of Creekside, on a year’s probation and assessed a fine and court costs for a 2023 case involving a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Clark also placed Ryan A. Bloom, 19, of Clymer, on probation for theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors, for concurrent terms that will cover the next two years, and assessed him a fine on the theft count.
