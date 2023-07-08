73979774

A woman from Long Island, N.Y., will serve 27 to 60 months in a State Correctional Institution for a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, stemming from the May theft of a car driven from Albany, N.Y., to Blairsville.

Justine Ida Lavair, 31, formerly of Mastic Beach, N.Y., was sentenced Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.