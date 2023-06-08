The newly-merged Independence Health System is getting recognition from a couple of corners.
The hospital network bringing together Butler Health System and Excela Health is being recognized for exemplary cardiovascular care as a recipient of the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.
The award recognizes Independence and its Butler Memorial Hospital for implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifying that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
“We are gratified to once again be recognized among the nation’s top performing hospitals for the treatment of heart attack patients,” said Dr. Richard Begg, Independence’s medical director of cardiovascular services. “From early recognition by patients and their families, EMS care and transport, emergency room treatment, catheterization laboratory treatment and intervention, and post-procedure recovery, many people are involved.”
This is the seventh time Butler Memorial has been recognized for this prestigious award over the past eight years. It is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
Butler’s cardiology outreach covers Indiana County, where Independence and Indiana Regional Medical Center continue to utilize BHS Cardiology, Indiana, along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in the 119 Professional Center in White Township.
That’s part of a network that, with Butler, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals, covers a 10-county area of western Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, for a fourth consecutive year, the Family Additions Maternity Center at Independence’s Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg is featured in the annual honor roll of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” produced by Newsweek.
System officials said Independence Westmoreland is one of 384 hospitals and maternity care centers across the nation, and one of only 22 in Pennsylvania on the 2023 list compiled by the news magazine in partnership with Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
