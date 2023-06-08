BHS Cardiology, Indiana

Independence Health System's cardiology outreach covers Indiana County, where that system and Indiana Regional Medical Center utilize BHS Cardiology, Indiana, along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in the 119 Professional Center.

 Submitted photo

The newly-merged Independence Health System is getting recognition from a couple of corners.

The hospital network bringing together Butler Health System and Excela Health is being recognized for exemplary cardiovascular care as a recipient of the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.