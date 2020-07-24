The annual Newman Used Book Sale by St. Thomas More University Parish on Oakland Avenue in Indiana will see some changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A special no-contact, drive-thru sale is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, or until the book supply is exhausted, according to information posted on Facebook.
The sale will be at 1200 Oakland Ave., where participants must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles as they complete transactions. To participate, customers will select a category, and volunteers will select the books.
Cost is $5 for a bag, and categories are as follows:
• Children: pre-readers, early readers, chapter books; and teen/young adult
• Paperback fiction: adventure, mystery/suspense, romance, science fiction, Westerns
All bagged books will have been quarantined for at least two weeks.
At the event, participants will receive an order form to be completed in the parking lot. Once ready, head to the white garage, where you will be directed to a line to complete the transaction. When you reach the front of the line, a masked volunteer will approach your vehicle with your order.
Be sure to have the exact payment, as the sale is cash only, and change will not be provided.