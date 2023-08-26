The house at 44 Ochre Point Ave. in Newport, R.I., is just your typical summer cottage. At least by Newport standards.
Step into the aptly named Great Hall at The Breakers — the Vanderbilt family’s 138,300-square-foot seasonal retreat — and the scale of the place is jaw-dropping.
“People are just in awe. They’re in awe of the extravagance of it,” says Melanie Garcia, director of museum experience for the Preservation Society of Newport County. “As soon as they walk in, people generally just start looking up … and up and up.”
The ceiling of the Great Hall, painted to resemble the sky, looms 50 feet above. The room itself measures 50 feet wide and 50 feet long, with large doors that open to admit breezes from the nearby ocean.
It’s a stunning setting. And to think, The Breakers is just one of many Gilded Age mansions in this city of 25,000.
VISITORS CAN tour a number of these so-called cottages, where wealthy families spent their summers. Many are located along or just off of Bellevue Avenue. Expect to be dazzled.
“I think what a lot of people are enamored with is just the sheer size of these properties,” says Bill Tavares, communications manager for the Preservation Society of Newport County. “It’s almost overwhelming. They’re so ostentatious, so breathtaking. There’s a huge wow factor when you walk into any of these mansions.”
The Breakers — what U.S. News & World Report called “the cream of the summer cottage crop” — was modeled on an Italian Renaissance palace. Shipping and railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II commissioned renowned architect Richard Morris Hunt to design an opulent mansion on a 13.1-acre site along the rugged Rhode Island coastline. The 70-room home opened in 1895.
Vanderbilt spared no expense. The glittering Music Room, noted for its gold leaf, mirrors and crystal light fixtures, was constructed in France, disassembled, shipped across the Atlantic and then reassembled inside the house. The mosaic tiles in the Billiard Room were hand-set by European artisans. The library features a massive 16th century stone fireplace that once graced the Château d’ Arnay le Duc in Burgundy, France.
And if that’s not enough to set your head to spinning, just step into the formal Dining Room. There’s almost too much here for the senses to absorb. A painting on the vaulted ceiling, 50 feet above, depicts the Greek goddess Aurora bringing in the harvest while riding in a chariot drawn by four horses. The room is so spacious that the oak dining table, which can seat 34, fits comfortably. And that’s not all.
“You’ve got these beautiful pilasters of rose alabaster, with chandeliers in the center of the room of Baccarat crystal from France,” Garcia notes. “And then the marble that’s in that room — it’s this beautiful blue-gray Cippolino marble from Switzerland. It’s a gorgeous color.”
The nearby Grand Staircase rises to the second floor. Legend has it that the Vanderbilt children occasionally passed the time by sliding down those stairs on silver dining trays.
“That’s the story we’ve been told,” Garcia says. “Unfortunately, we don’t have anybody here that was there then, except we had a board member a long time ago that said he was there and had witnessed it.”
Every room in the mansion will impress, even the butler’s pantry. The family’s 1,000-piece monogrammed Tiffany & Co. silver was kept there in a safe.
The Breakers ranks among the most popular tourist attractions in Rhode Island, drawing some 450,000 visitors a year. Most leave here shaking their heads in wonder.
ROUGH POINT, at the southern end of Bellevue Avenue, might be one of the smaller mansions at 38,000 square feet, but it nevertheless packs an aesthetic wallop. The 45-room home of socialite Doris Duke, which opened in 1892, is filled with priceless artwork.
Duke inherited $80 million upon turning 12 in 1924 and was hailed as the “richest little girl in the world.” She traveled extensively throughout her lifetime, bringing back to Rough Point paintings, tapestries, ceramics and furniture from around the globe, a collection staggering in its size.
“I would say there are maybe 10,000 objects in the house overall,” says Gina Tangorra, interpretation and visitor experience manager. “We have some really large oil paintings and we have some other watercolors. We have prints. And we have about 2,000 items of clothing, too. So, yeah, we have lots of objects.”
There are examples of 18th century British portraiture, 16th century Flemish tapestries, Chinese ceramics, bronze busts of Julius Caesar and Augustus, hand-painted Chinese wallpaper, a Tiffany swan centerpiece, a Louis XVI carved gilded armchair, end tables that belonged to Catherine the Great and a Renoir that hangs in Duke’s bedroom.
One of her favorite spots at Rough Point was the solarium, which offers a panoramic view of the ocean. It’s where Bactrian camels Princess and Baby took refuge during Hurricane Bob in 1991.
A gift from a Saudi businessman, they freely roamed the grounds.
“The camels hung out on the back terrace, where they had a striped tent,” Tangorra says. “They’d kind of wander around, eat the hedges and chew on the rose bushes.”
Duke would buy peanut butter cookies in large quantities as treats for Princess and Baby. She also doted on her dogs and tolerated their misbehavior. A docent during our tour pointed to a chair in the solarium where one had, uh, left his mark.
“Yeah, they peed everywhere,” Tangorra says. “They were not house trained. To put it into perspective, they were outdoor dogs, but they would come into the house when Doris was home. They were not typically in the house.”
When the staff would complain to Duke about her dogs damaging the furniture, she had a ready reply: “They live here. You only work here.”
WILLIAM VANDERBILT didn’t bother to wrap the 39th birthday present he gave wife Alva in 1892, though she likely didn’t mind. He gifted her with Marble House, a lavish, 50-room Bellevue Avenue mansion.
After walking under the classical portico, supported by four Corinthian columns, visitors step into the two-story marble entry hall, decorated with two 17th century Gobelins tapestries. Perhaps the most striking feature at Marble House is The Gold Ballroom, which is patterned on the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.
“Talk about grandeur — I mean, the house has 500,000 cubic feet of marble. It’s amazing,” Tavares says. “It’s so over the top. And you can’t really find anything like the Gold Room in any of the other mansions.”
The Elms (1901) is likewise compelling. Inspired by the Château d’ Asnières near Paris, the entry hall and dining hall are graced with immense 18th century Venetian paintings. The back of the property features 12 acres of elaborately landscaped grounds, including marble pavilions, fountains and a sunken garden.
“The gardens and the grounds are just fantastic,” Tavares says. “You have statuary, you have like a grand allée, and then behind the grand allée there’s a whole sunken garden. It’s really beautiful.”
No matter which of the mansions you might visit in Newport, prepare to be astounded, by their immensity, by their opulence, by their priceless art.
“I mean, they were designed to impress fellow millionaires,” Tavares says.
And they’re bound to impress the rest of us, too, no matter the size of our bank accounts.
