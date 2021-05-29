A year after Indiana County commissioned the expansion of internet access to within reach of an estimated 13,000 rural households, county officials are set to launch a second wave of broadband service construction.
The next rollout of fiberoptic cable will stretch to areas once considered unlikely to be served by commercial internet service providers because of the small profit expected — if any at all — from the cost of stringing a lot of wire to reach small numbers of customers.
In 2020, the county invested $2.3 million of CARES Act pandemic aid from Washington in a hastily engineered expansion plan. The project was written as an add-on to the existing contracts held by Salsgiver Inc., of Freeport, the company that has worked for years on the upgrade of Indiana County’s emergency communication system. In three phases, Salsgiver ran 85 miles of fiberoptic cable and installation of 10 major wireless “hotspots” on extensions of the already-built rural 911 network.
Next in line is a $3 million investment expected to reach more than 800 homes and 75 businesses where online access is nonexistent. The math shows it to be a greater cost per customer to deliver, but an investment that county leaders consider essential.
An era has dawned when home internet service is now viewed, especially by government, as no longer just a frill or luxury to be enjoyed by urban dwellers and businesses that can get it at affordable rates.
After major commercial communication companies such as Comcast and Verizon saturated the most densely populated communities and neighborhoods with profit-generating service, what remains are desolate stretches of farmland or forested areas, or tiny hamlets and villages where online and cellular phone service is slow or nil.
What areas will get access in the next project haven’t been determined, for two main factors.
The bidding will be in reverse of traditional projects: Instead of asking companies for their lowest prices to reach designated areas with exact numbers of homes and businesses to be reached by exact number of feet of line, the county has $3 million to offer for the company that can hit the most people with the best quality service.
One half the project budget comes from a $1.5 million grant awarded earlier this year by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The county was required to put up $1.5 million of local money to qualify for the ARC money.
And the areas that bidders will be asked to reach is not a fixed target, not even a moving target. It’s a growing one, compounded almost daily as county officials log and map the calls from residents asking for service.
The website weneedbroadband.com, an interactive page that takes users’ addresses and needs for service, has generated a map showing where people have asked for internet access in Indiana County.
That map is saturated with pinpoints representing each request. Byron Stauffer, executive director of Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, said any area could be offered in the proposals.
The daily changes in the inventory of underserved areas has compounded the bidding process, Stauffer said, because the county has asked the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the ARC grant. The county has to meet specific environmental requirements for each site where the work may be done.
The county has been massaging its request for proposals — RFP in government talk — and expects to publish a final version as a legal notice to begin the process in just a few weeks.
Because of the unlimited configurations of service proposals and cost efficiencies to reach as yet untold numbers of under- and unserved residents, Stauffer said its possible that more than one company could be winners in the bidding.
As examples, he said, Comcast has a foothold in larger communities and Salsgiver has a broad reach in outlying areas. Each may have more efficient ways to add service onto their current network endpoints.
With public sector funding and, Stauffer said, a willingness of companies to invest their own capital funds, the project will set up homeowners and companies to hook up at monthly service subscription rates comparable to those of city customers.
Beyond the areas selected in this round of bids, those pockets of ruralia that don’t make the cut in this project — folks along the long stretches of township roads too narrow to have a stripe down the middle, or those with panoramic “God’s Country” views from their back porch unobscured by cell towers — won’t be forgotten or neglected, Stauffer promised.
Folks in each of those homes deserve high-speed internet as much as clean water or reliable heat. Novelty online services have become necessities, and the need for some have been heavily emphasized by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s an absolute necessity for those who want to be connected for personal opportunities, like entertainment and streaming Netflix, or doing geological research,” Stauffer said. “Getting health records or seeing their physician through telemedicine, or taking online courses. There are quality of life issues, economic and educational issues.”
And coming out of the pandemic, the ability for people to work from home.
“Certainly, our agricultural sector needs to be able to take advantage of technology in managing their crops or their herds and compete as a business. We want to attract people to live in rural parts of the county, and these are lost opportunities and lost economic gain.”
Stauffer said that driving home that point has leveraged government grant aid for Indiana County and will be a factor in the county’s ongoing appeal for aid to further provide wireless and broadband to the most remote of residents.
“You see the advertisements for Verizon getting 5G in urban places while some of the rural sectors of Indiana County and other areas of Pennsylvania we literally have 0G.
“For us to be competitive, getting broadband today is what getting electric or phone service was decades ago. Rural Indiana County deserves to have the same level of communication services as anyplace else and that is the mission right now.”
County officials have relied on anyone who has a view of the need to help build the log of service targets. School officials know where students have had difficulty in logging in for synchronous classes during the pandemic. VNA and other home healthcare workers know where they can’t log on from outlying clients’ homes to record their treatment data. And folks whose internet connection is signaled by the screech of a dial-up modem know where the need is.
A series of local elected officials convened Thursday in the county courthouse to demonstrate their unity with one another in their recognition that broadband for all is a must and to pledge their support for the county’s next efforts to serve more residents.
Chairman Michael Keith of the county board of commissioners said callers to the courthouse have been heard.
“Its going to take time and money,” Keith said. “Please be patient.”