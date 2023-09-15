Work is scheduled to begin today on the second phase of a bridge rehabilitation project on the span carrying U.S. Route 422 over Two Lick Creek in White township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 said two ramps would be closed for that phase, which will consist of installing the remaining section of the new concrete deck and barrier, and is expected to continue through mid-January 2024:
• The U.S. Route 119 North Punxsutawney exit from U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed. To detour, motorists traveling Route 422 westbound should use Exit A 119 South Blairsville to Route 119 southbound, then take Exit A 422 East Ebensburg onto Route 422 eastbound and proceed to Exit B 119 North Punxsutawney.
• The U.S. Route 422 East on-ramp from U.S. Route 119 North will also be closed. Motorists traveling on Route 119 North should take Exit B Kittanning/Route 422 West to Exit A Blairsville/Route 119 South, then to Exit A Ebensburg/Route 422 East.
Palo Construction of Clarion is the contractor for what overall is a $9 million project.
District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said this project consists of the bridge rehabilitation, which includes deck and bearing replacements and painting of the existing steel structures carrying Route 422 in both directions over Two Lick Creek. Work is weather dependent.
Previously, Gibbs said, the first phase was completed, including sub-structure repairs and half of a new concrete deck, as well as new barrier and roadway approach work.
