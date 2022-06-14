Ninth Street Deli, the popular sandwich, sub and soup shop that for decades has been a lunchtime haven for office workers and lawyers from the Indiana County Court House, has quietly marked two milestones this year.
The easy one is the anniversary: 2022 makes 40 years since its opening in 1982, the year emblazoned right there on the sign above the front awning on the building at Philadelphia and North Ninth streets.
The quiet one is this: The deli has been sold for only the second time in four decades.
Steve and Richelle McCabe, the owners since 2000, handed the keys over June 6 to five Indiana men whose opportunity sprung from random comments between a dog trainer and the pup’s owner.
“Wanna buy a deli?” Richelle McCabe quipped in a chat with her neighbor, Joshua Muscatello, back in January or February.
McCabe was picking up her pup from another session with Muscatello, who makes dog training a spare time gig (by day, he’s an assistant dean for the College of Health and Human Services at Indiana University of Pennsylvania).
“No way!” Muscatello said. At the time.
Today, he and four friends now own a community institution — the downtown Indiana anchor that’s decorated with better than 100 pennants that advertise the deli’s loyal customers’ college alma maters. They date to Ninth Street Deli’s earliest days and the close friends of founder Ann and Ron Lezanic’s family.
The whirlwind transition came as the McCabes developed plans for a new venture, one that’s still in the works awaiting confirmations of its own. Safe to say, it may be six months or more before the McCabes write their Chapter 2 because for now, they’re still full-time employees, working their same eight-hour shifts along with a vast majority of the rest of the deli staff.
“They’re sticking alongside of us to help us transition the deli,” Muscatello said. “They’re teaching us all the insider tips and tricks, and that’s something they offered to us. We’re very appreciative of that relationship.
“The real reason we purchased the deli is that it’s community focused and family oriented.”
For the record, Muscatello and his friends Kyle Wright, Ronald Kelley, Jason Preuss and Dalton Uncapher constitute the only change that most would notice at the deli.
The loyal workers, the pennants, the family atmosphere, the chili recipe and having Steve and Richelle behind the counter — those are the things that Muscatello and his partners value.
“All the good stuff is staying the same,” Muscatello said.
Even deli manager Robin, a holdover from the early 1990s, is staying on board.
It makes the most common question easy to answer, he said.
A few things they want to do, Muscatello said, are business decisions.
Maybe before winter, Ninth Street Deli will open on Sundays again.
But within a week, the ownership team expects to build the deli’s online presence with active pages and channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Muscatello explained.
In terms of a grand opening promotion, Muscatello said, he and his partners next week will host “Meet the Owners Day” and offer discounts on 8-inch hoagies.
“This is big for us,” Muscatello said. “We’ve all known each other a long time. This is huge.”