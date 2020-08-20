No structural damage and no injuries were reported in a fire discovered Wednesday morning in the exhaust system of the Burger King along Route 22 East in Burrell Township.
“Everything was contained to the kitchen exhaust system,” Blairsville Fire Chief George Burkley said.
He said a dry chemical was used to put out the fire. He said volunteers were on the scene for 45 minutes to knock down the fire and ventilate the restaurant.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, firefighters from Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde were dispatched, along with the county hazardous materials Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.