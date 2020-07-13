No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening along Huckleberry Road in White Township early Sunday evening.
Indiana Fire Association Second Assistant Chief Lee Thompson said it was a mishap with hot embers from a campfire the night before, which had been disposed of by a resident who thought the embers were cool.
Instead, a rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched along with Indiana volunteer firefighters at 5:58 p.m. by the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Thompson said IFA does not have an air truck so a call went out at 6:07 p.m. for Coral/Graceton and Clymer volunteer firefighters.
“That call was canceled shortly thereafter,” Thompson said.
In all, he said, firefighters were on the scene for “25 minutes or less.”