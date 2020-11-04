Indiana Borough likely will have no increase in real estate taxes in 2021, but the borough is tightening its belt, with a proposed 2 percent reduction in revenues and expenditures, in a tentative budget council approved for advertising Tuesday night.
Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said the proposal worked out by his staff for possible final passage next month reflects an anticipated $6,001,456 in revenues and $6,001,235 in expenditures.
The Indiana Borough Police Department may see a $122,000 cut in its budget. Police Chief Justin Schawl said the reduction will come on the clerical side as well as with only partial inclusion of a new lieutenant.
Foote said he and Schawl agreed, “we didn’t need to fund that position for the entire of the year.” The borough manager said the lieutenant’s position was funded in the 2020 budget but the money wasn’t spent.
Meanwhile, the police staff will have one clerical position to fill rather than two.
A hiring soon may happen for an entry-level officer on the police department, Kassi Danyelle Niver.
As Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster said, a tentative date of hire would be Jan. 4, contingent on multiple factors that include a 2021 final budget that supports that hiring, associated employment screenings and her acceptance into the spring 2021 Municipal Police Academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Niver is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with degrees in both criminology and psychology. She also was an intern with the police department in 2018.
“I can’t speak highly enough of Kassi,” Schawl said. “It is certainly a choice I am proud of.”
Foote also said the parking department deficit has been reduced to $74,000, an amount that could be absorbed by its fund balance.
And the budget appears to take into consideration frozen salaries for non-union employees and ongoing contract negotiations with unionized employees, including the police department.
Also Tuesday at the recommendation of the Public Safety Committee, Dr. Thomas C. Segar was chosen to fill a vacancy on the Civil Service Commission created by the passing on Sept. 29 of John Petrosky.
Segar was named in May 2019 as vice president for student affairs at IUP. Schawl said he was excited at the appointment and said he appreciated his willingness to be part of the commission.