The nominating process is now open for the 2021 Leader’s Circle Awards.
The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County is designed to honor and recognize dynamic and inspiring individuals for volunteer service in Indiana County through four awards programs: Male Civic Leader, Female Civic Leader, ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Award.
Nominations for the awards can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals.
The 2021 Leader’s Circle Awards dinner is Nov. 4 at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the outstanding volunteers we have here in Indiana County,” said Sherry Renosky, chair of the 2021 Leader’s Circle program.
“Indiana County is truly rich with individuals who give of their time and talents to make this community a better place.
“The Leader’s Circle awards offer a chance to honor these outstanding citizens and to bring awareness of the kinds of volunteerism and service that is happening in Indiana County. It’s a wonderful tradition for our community.”
Nomination forms and event reservations forms are available on the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County website at www.indianacountyleaderscircle.com.
You can also print out the application form on the site to fill out.
Any organization, business or individual who made a nomination in the recent past have been contacted.
People with questions or who need additional information about the nomination process should email indianacountyleaderscircle@gmail.com.
The deadline for nominations to be submitted is July 31.