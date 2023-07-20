The nominating process is now open for the 2023 Leader’s Circle Awards.
The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County is designed to honor and recognize dynamic and inspiring individuals for volunteer service in Indiana County through the Male Civic Leader and Female Civic Leader Awards.
Nominations for the awards can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals.
The 2023 Male and Female Civic Leader Awards will be announced during the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting in December 2023.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the outstanding volunteers we have here in Indiana County,” said Sherry Renosky, who chairs the 2023 Leader’s Circle program. “Indiana County is truly rich with individuals who give of their time and talents to make this community a better place. The Leader’s Circle awards offer a chance to honor these outstanding citizens and to bring awareness of the kinds of volunteerism and service that is happening in Indiana County. It’s a wonderful tradition for our community.”
Any organization, business or individual who made a nomination in the recent past have been contacted.
Persons with questions or who need additional information about the nomination process should contact the Chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
The deadline for nominations to be submitted is Sept. 30.
The ATHENA Award and ATHENA Young Professional Award had previously been announced along with the Male and Female Civic Leader awards.
However, this year they will be presented at a separate luncheon on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Country Club.
The ATHENA Award recognizes leadership in community service and individuals who mentor and open doors of leadership for women. The ATHENA Young Professional Award recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in his or her profession. In addition to the ATHENA award and ATHENA Young Professional Award, the luncheon will also feature the inaugural presentation of the Spadafora Family ATHENA Scholarship, a $5,000 gift given to a high school senior in honor and memory of the late Chuck Spadafora, who initiated the awards in Indiana and Pennsylvania.
Nomination forms for both the ATHENA Award and ATHENA Young Professional Award can be found by visiting indianacountychamber.us.
