A new nonprofit organization called Pennsylvania Parks Fund has been launched to help parks and forests in Pennsylvania. The group has set up a county parks fund for each county in the state, including Indiana County.
With the coronavirus putting pressure on many local and state government budgets, the regular amount of limited funds allotted to parks is diminishing.
Pennsylvania Parks Fund aims to raise enough money to give grants up to $25,000 to numerous parks in 2021. PPF relies on its members and their dues to fund the grants.
The mission of the fund is to protect, preserve and improve all public parks throughout Pennsylvania. The goal now through Aug. 31, 2021, is to raise $125,000 for parks throughout Indiana County, which his home to 65 parks, according to the organization.
The group helps cover the expenses of all national, state, county, city, borough and township parks in Pennsylvania, as well as all national and state forests. There are an estimated 6,100 parks and forests throughout the state.
“I founded Pennsylvania Parks Fund because I believe in the importance of connecting to nature and preserving it,” Justin Spencer, executive director of PPF, said in a news release. “Parks and forests are the best way to connect to the great outdoors, which is so good for our bodies and our minds.
In order to keep these opportunities for connection sustained, we’re inviting people to become PPF members.
Members can choose between annual or monthly memberships, as well as multiple membership levels. All dues are tax deductible (minus the costs of benefits) and each member will receive various benefits, such as PPF annual calendars, entertainment and travel discounts, face mask, T-shirts and hoodies.
To become a PPF member, visit www.pennsylvaniaparks.org.