A former resident of Vandergrift has been sentenced in federal court to a total term of 57 months’ imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release on his conviction of bank robbery, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday.
U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV imposed the sentence on Bradley Mondi, 36. According to information presented to the court, on July 12, 2021, Mondi robbed the tellers working at the Apollo Trust Company branch in North Apollo of $6,666.00.
