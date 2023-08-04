Two residents of Northern Cambria have pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to charges of violating federal tax, anti-fraud, and money laundering laws, Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday.
On Wednesday, Olshan said, Sarah Stiles, 38, and David Bachik, 52, each pleaded guilty to two counts before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
According to the criminal information provided by federal prosecutors, Stiles served as vice president of Life Changing Support Services, a Northern Cambria-based business that provides housing to individuals with intellectual disabilities.
In that role, Olshan said, Stiles was personally responsible for the withholding and payment of employment taxes related to LCSS employees.
She admitted that, in the quarter ending in December 2019, she did willfully fail to truthfully account for and pay over to the Internal Revenue Service $21,284.89 in payroll taxes due on behalf of LCSS employees.
Additionally, according to information presented to Gibson, Stiles admitted to willfully failing to account for and pay over a total of $2,063,544 in employment taxes between March 2013 and December 2019.
Further, on or about Aug. 2, 2019, and continuing until Feb. 26, 2020, Olshan said, Stiles and Bachik knowingly and willfully did conspire, combine, confederate, and agree with one another to commit wire fraud.
Federal prosecutors said Stiles and Bachik believed that Stiles was being unfairly compensated as compared to other LCSS officers/employees, so they devised a scheme by which Stiles would direct payments from LCSS to a fake company controlled by Bachik, Stonewall Business Management, and Bachik would disburse the stolen money to Stiles and himself.
Olshan said Stiles deceived LCSS into believing that Stonewall was a legitimate business that offered worker’s compensation and general liability insurance, and deceived LCSS into issuing 12 cashier’s checks totaling $56,308.10 to Stonewall.
Additionally, on or about Aug. 14, 2019, Olshan said, Bachik did knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct a financial transaction affecting interstate commerce which involved the proceeds of specified unlawful activity, totaling $9,000, knowing that the property involved represented the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity and knowing that said financial transaction was designed in whole or in part to conceal and disguise the location, source, ownership and control of the proceeds of specified unlawful activity.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Dec. 6, 2023. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
Olshan said the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, conducted the investigation that led to the successful prosecutions of Stiles and Bachik.
