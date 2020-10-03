STRONGSTOWN -- A Pine Township man was killed Friday afternoon in an accident near the Cambria County border.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman identified the man today as Randall Scott Mack, 39.
Overman reported that Mack was run over shortly after 5 p.m. by a CASE wheeled loader at his workplace, Texas Auto Ranch, along Route 422.
Mack died of blunt-force trauma, Overman said, when the operator of the loader, Clark Laughard, backed over him. Laughard said he did not see Mack.
Overman declared Mack dead at the scene at 5:26 p.m. He has ruled the death an accident.
Toxicology tests and an autopsy are pending.
The Moriconi Funeral Home in Northern Cambria is handling the arrangements.