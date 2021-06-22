A Northern Cambria woman has waived a preliminary hearing on charges that she fled from state police and rammed her car into a police cruiser during a Nov. 3 pursuit in the Clymer area.
Keriane Cameron, 27, has been in Indiana County Jail since Dec. 22 on $1,000 bond on a felony count of fleeing or eluding police, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia; and five other vehicle code infractions.
She appeared Monday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch, for a hearing that had been postponed on three occasions since Jan. 25.
State police at Indiana said troopers began pursuit of Cameron’s Chevrolet Impala after several traffic violations at Hancock Street and Peach Avenue in Clymer.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop on Route 403 at Hillside Drive and took chase when Cameron drove away on Route 403 and hit a patrol car that was responding to assist.
Further along Route 403, the Impala nearly struck several oncoming cars and came to a halt after troopers performed a “PIT maneuver” and forced it off the road near Spaulding Road, where the car hit an embankment and overturned, police said.
Cameron was represented before Welch by Indiana County Public Defender Taylor Malcolm Johnson.