GREEN TOWNSHIP — A Starford man died Tuesday of burns that he suffered when fire swept through his house along Teak Road, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Michael “Mick” Recek, 76, passed away at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Recek fled from the burning house just after 9 p.m. Sunday. A dog was found dead later in the house.
Commodore fire company officials said Recek gave information to firefighters before he was sent by medical helicopter for treatment of his burns. Fire officials have released no information about the blaze.
An investigator from the state police fire marshal office at Ebensburg probed for the cause of the fire. Police on Wednesday acknowledged Recek’s death but said the fire remains under review.
Trooper Michael Morris said in a news release that the fire appeared to have started by accident.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner office didn’t respond to requests for information.
Recek, an Air Force veteran and retired flight engineer, lived alone in the house, his neighbors said.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home in Clymer is handling the final arrangements.
An obituary appears today on The Indiana Gazette Online.