“If you build it, they will have fun.”
That’s exactly what the minds behind Ben Franklin Elementary School’s Outdoor Learning Space wanted to show off Thursday during its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
What started with several tree stumps for seating has morphed into an area for reading, eating, exercising, sensory play, wildlife observing and gardening, as well as being accessible for all students.
The event was attended by public officials, school district faculty and administrators, donors and community members. And, of course, the students of Ben Franklin, decked out in their red Indiana shirts, who performed songs for those in attendance before heading off to take part in various activities including an educational visit with Pennsylvania Game Warden Zebulun Campbell at the pavilion, playing Parachute and drumming on buckets in a shaded area as people took tours of the space.
Indiana Borough Police Department’s comfort K-9s, Scout and Axel, also made an appearance.
The long-planned Outdoor Learning Space was spearheaded by first-grade teacher Sean Moran, with help from third-grade teacher Dawn Shaffer and pre-K teacher Danielle Olear, co-chairs of the Outdoor Learning Space Committee.
The project got a substantial boost from the Kiwanis Club, which donated more than $44,000.
“We were looking for something that would have a nice impact for the community,” Kiwanis President Wayne Obitz said in the February 2022 article. “It fit our goals because it helps to benefit children and it’s a long-term result. This is a project that will help students in the near future as well as students on down the road. It doesn’t just help a few people for a short time; this is is going to be an ongoing benefit.”
“Without the Kiwanis, most of this space would not exist,” said Ben Franklin Principal Kelly Urbani, who added that there were “many, many hands who helped make this dream a reality.”
Moran was partly inspired by the pandemic.
“We were trying to figure out how to give mask breaks and different things inside the school and it was challenging,” Moran said in a February 2022 Gazette article. “Eventually I thought, let’s just go outside.”
Outside of the school, there was more space for students to safely distance and constant fresh air.
“We started in September of 2020,” he said. “I would take the students outside and sit with them and read stories on some tree stumps I got from a neighbor.”
The space they were using didn’t really have a form or function at the time. Moran, a former student of Ben Franklin himself, said the area was “a place you didn’t go down in,” for the longest time.
“But, I thought, here’s a chance to make this space really come to life for students. I’m a production guy, I like to make things and I thought ‘let’s make this big if we’re going to do this,’” he said.
Moran wanted to make the space accessible for the whole school, something that all students could use and not just his first-graders.
“We formed a committee,” he said. “We have representatives from each grade level and were challenged, in a good way, by the board. So we really started to hustle to get donations and other things to make it happen.”
The space has paved “streets” named for Moran, Urbani, Indiana Area School District board member Ron Airhart and the late G. Bruce Jenkins, a longtime Kiwanis member who also had a tree planted in his honor. There’s also a sandbox and an area for students to garden; they currently are growing lavender, chocolate mint and Jessica’s sweet pear mint, to name a few. Metal benches are placed throughout the area, a rack of books invites students to a nearby bench to read, and a Story Walk — podiums placed around the space with pages from “Bear Wants More” by Karma Wilson — allows the children to take in a story as they get in some activity.
A sign at the entrance to the learning space was funded by Aramark and was just completed Thursday morning.
IASD board President Walter Schroth noted that the Outdoor Learning Space and the ability for students to spend more time outside is a “tremendous opportunity that a lot of other students don’t have.”
The completed project is a “real sign of the community support,” he said, “and if we’re going to be successful in our education, this is what we need, is this kind of support for everything that we do.”
Urbani said she couldn’t really think of many good things that came about after the pandemic in the world of education.
“However, this space is certainly a very good thing,” Urbani said.
