While the opioid epidemic has largely been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana County’s drug addiction problem has not gone away. And in some ways, the coronavirus outbreak has made matters worse, say officials at The Open Door, a licensed outpatient facility along Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
Some 33 people died of a drug overdose countywide in 2020, down slightly from 38 the year before, according to Overdose Free PA, which tracks drug OD deaths by county. Indiana County’s high was 53 in 2016. Since 2008, 354 have died of an OD, according to the website.
While last year’s nationwide figures will not be known for some time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted OD deaths would rise by about 10 percent because of the pandemic.
One of the more startling factors is that more of The Open Door’s clients report using multiple substances, said Vince Mercuri, the agency’s longtime executive director — particularly alcohol and opiates. And mixing substances leads to a higher risk of death.
Methamphetamine use has also increased steadily in the last few years: 21 percent of clients reported using the stimulant in 2020, compared with just 8 percent in 2017.
Nine out of 10 reported overdoses in Indiana County involved opioids last year, compared with 70 percent nationally and 84 statewide, said Megan Miller, clinical supervisor at The Open Door, citing government figures.
While there has been a push for doctors to curtail prescriptions of highly addictive opiates, some are increasingly prescribing a nerve blocker such as gabapentin, which is still somewhat addictive in its own way, Mercuri said.
One big issue has been that the pandemic has forced the county jail to stop allowing treatment inside its walls, for the time being. Normally, Mercuri said, addicts could be treated while still incarcerated and even have an appointment set up with the agency before leaving jail, often decreasing the chance of a relapse.
More evidence that opioids continue to be used widely, Mercuri said, is that The Open Door has seen a steady increase in clients who use Suboxone, a brand name for a prescription medication used in treating those addicted to opioids. In 2018, the agency saw 47 such clients, while that number grew to 68 the next year and to 82 last year.
Clients who seek treatment are far more likely to achieve financial stability (84 percent) and seek the medical care they need (86 percent), the agency’s statistics show.
Plus, Mercuri said, while 68 percent of those who are not in treatment get in trouble with the law, that number drops to 15 percent of those in treatment.
“Treatment works,” Miller said. “We’ve had people who have really done well. I think our efforts have made a difference.”
COVID-19 has changed how The Open Door itself has had to respond to clients.
The most dramatic, Mercuri said, has been the ability to use telehealth for clients, a method not available without a license until the state relaxed the rules during the pandemic. While medical professionals come in twice a week to see patients, telehealth has been a big help for clients who cannot easily get to the offices in downtown Indiana. About half of clients use this option.
It is unclear whether the state will allow this option to continue post-pandemic, Mercuri said.
Still, he said, social isolation has been one of the biggest liabilities of the pandemic because those in recovery “need to be around others who are recovering,” Mercuri said.
Like most any organization, The Open Door and its 36-member staff have been significantly affected by the pandemic.
They have at times operated with a skeleton crew, and some portion of the staff has been working remotely since April. But in the process, Miller said, some staffers have discovered new skill sets.
“We’ve responded to the need and adjusted to the environment,” Mercuri said.
“We have the same level of care and access to services.”
