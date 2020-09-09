Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported Tuesday afternoon that there were 19 new student cases of COVID-19 confirmed for the period from Aug. 31 through Labor Day.
That means there have been 23 total cases — including eight where students have recovered from the coronavirus — since IUP started getting reports on Aug. 15 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
On the IUP website, the university quotes the Centers for Disease Control as defining recovered cases as:
• Any case that has gone 10 days since the onset of symptoms plus 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.
• Any case where other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.
The university said the CDC does not include the loss of taste and smell among symptoms it continues to watch. According to the CDC, such losses may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation.
No cases have been reported among IUP employees so far.
The breakdown given Tuesday on the university’s website gives 18 new student cases in Indiana County, one outside Indiana County and one new case involving an on-campus resident, while 18 involve off-campus residents.
A current snapshot of students self-isolating on campus gives one confirmed positive case, one presumed positive but awaiting test results, and 168 self-isolating beds remaining available on campus.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said she had no information on the status of specific cases.
Asked if there was any threshold where the university may rethink its present hybrid plan for online and in-person classes, Fryling said, “We do not have a specific percentage, or number ‘threshold,’ that will used to make new plans.”
Fryling said IUP will continue to watch the situation, and that in the community, and make decisions accordingly.