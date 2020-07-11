Twenty cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday in Indiana County, by far the most reported by the state health department in a single day.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 141, with six deaths. No deaths have been reported since June 26.
The 14 percent spike in cases comes amid a surge in cases nationwide. The U.S. passed the 3 million mark within the last few days, with more than 130,000 deaths, according to numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University.
After Indiana County’s number of cases rose slowly in the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has seen an increase of more than 50 cases in the last 30 days.
A total of 3,831 people have tested negative in the county, according to the health department.
Across the state, more than 94,600 people have tested positive, with 6,897 deaths.