Neuropsychiatric Associates, based at the Indiana Regional Medical Center complex, recently made a special delivery to residents at Indian Haven Nursing Home.
Pictured, from left, are Sarah Waughman, an employee at Indian Haven; Koni Wheeling Neuropsychiatric Associates practice manager; Candi Rice, lead coordinator at Neuropsychiatric Associates; Rebecca Gamble, physician assistant; and Vinnie Anderson, an Indian Haven employee.
The delivery was an effort to make the holiday a little brighter for the residents.