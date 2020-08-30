Applications are being accepted for the 11th annual Marjorie Farabaugh Nurse Practitioner Student Scholarship. There are two $2,000 scholarships being awarded this year.
In 2006 the Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association along with family, friends and colleagues established this scholarship fund in memory of Farabaugh, one of the area’s first nurse practitioners. The scholarship is a collaborative initiative between the 1889 Foundation and Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association. Farabaugh is fondly remembered by the medical community as well as her patients. She was a nurse practitioner of great compassion and a woman of courage. Before her untimely death she had built a thriving rural practice, and — having beaten cancer once — she volunteered to take the first trial of a breast cancer vaccine. During her career she worked at both Memorial Medical Center and Lee Medical Center, and she lectured at Penn State University and Mount Aloysius College.
The local nurse practitioner group continues to honor her memory by keeping this scholarship going in her name. Those wishing to apply for the scholarship should be a student in an accredited nurse practitioner program, with a GPA of at least 3.2 and be a resident of Bedford, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, or Westmoreland counties. This scholarship is not only focused on acknowledging an outstanding nurse practitioner student, but also on encouraging young talent to use their skills locally. The scholarship recipient should show a strong interest in seeking employment as a nurse practitioner in the Laurel Highlands region.
For the guidelines and application, contact Molly Sambor, president of the Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association, at mollysambor@gmail.com or call (814) 421-8275. The deadline for submission is Oct. 31.
Those interested in contributing to the Marjorie Farabaugh Nurse Practitioner Student Scholarship Fund should contact the 1889 Foundation at (814) 532-0100 or via email at www.1889foundation.org.