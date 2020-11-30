HOMER CITY — The annual Christmas nut roll sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City.
Varieties include nut, apricot, poppy seed and apricot/nut rolls. The cost is $12 each.
Orders must be received by Tuesday by contacting Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673. Please leave a message or text, along with your name, phone number and your order.
A limited number of rolls are being made this year so please order early. Also, COVID-19 precautions will be followed. When picking up orders, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.