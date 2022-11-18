Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 said Thursday afternoon that the line painting project along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township has been postponed again because of the weather.
Due to ongoing challenges with the weather, the line painting scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Monday. District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the plan for Monday is to have lane restrictions with traffic directed by flaggers on Oakland Avenue between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and the juncture with Rustic Lodge Road.