When Tommy Arthurs put brush to canvas this past winter to test out an old skill, he certainly was winging it.
Coaxed to pick up painting again, Arthurs surprised himself as much as anyone else with the works he began to turn out.
His hiatus had been 71 years.
Visitors at the air show this past weekend at Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport air show kept Arthurs busy at his festival tent among the vendors outside the airport terminal.
Buyers selected from the paintings of landscapes, wildlife and Indiana County scenery at Arthurs’ booth, and a fair number browsed his special aircraft collection. Working in advance from promotional images of the air show’s featured acrobatic performers, Arthurs had made paintings of the very aircraft that soared through the skies over his tent at his premiere public show.
“Remember Grandma Moses?” Arthurs introduced himself. “I’m Grandpa Moses.”
Much like the mid-19th century folk artist who took up painting after being widowed at 76, Arthurs said he also hadn’t thought much of drawing since he was a kid.
Anna Moses tried painting as a little girl, and her sister urged her to take it up again to pass time well into her Grandma years.
Arthurs, 89, said he drew a lot as a teen — Norwin High School, Class of 1950 — but not since then.
Now, long retired from his days as manager of Hills’ Department store at Regency Mall in White Township and five years after the death of his wife, Daryl, he gave it another try.
“I started in January,” Arthurs said.
“It had been more than a half a century.
“My son Nathanael’s girlfriend, I said to her one day that I use to draw in high school, so for Christmas she bought me a paint set and I just started dabbling. So there you are; you see the results!”
Arthurs said he’ll reach 90 in January. He raised his voice to be heard over the airplane engines.
“It’s awesome, isn’t it? It’s gift from God, really,” he said.
Air show planes buzzed overhead and spectators sipping cold drinks paused at his booth. He labeled his venture White House Art Gallery.
He insisted its not political; he lives in a white house with a yard full of Boston terriers at Long and Gompers Avenues in the quiet west end of Indiana Borough.
Animals, he said, are among his favorite works.
“I do a lot of pet painting,” he said, paging through a sample of his works. A small album has photographs side by side with his painted versions of customers’ dogs and cats. Arthurs touted “specializing in pet portraits” on the sign at his booth.
He also put that its OK to call him Tommy, which is all he uses as his signature on his paintings.
From photos of his subjects in sight to the brushes on his canvas, Arthurs’ works come quickly. Some requiring a lot of detail take four to five hours to complete.
A painting of a rolling ocean wave that’s been popular with buyers and that he’s repainted several times has gotten down to a half-hour task, he said.
Arthurs took pet owners’ orders for paintings of their furry family members and sold a number of still life works from the trellis siding of his vendor tent, where a poster offered “Special Airshow Sale” prices for his paintings.
His friend, introduced only as Judy, helped handle the customers at the booth.
“She’s the CEO,” Arthurs joked. “Just middle management!” Judy answered.
“I could not have done this without her,” he continued. “We are just friends at church. We kind of met when she lost her husband and I lost my wife, about the same time.”
He confessed that making a second career of painting isn’t his realistic expectation.
“They talk about ‘Starving Artist’ galleries and shows. I’m not starving; I couldn’t do it to make a living out of it. I do it because I enjoy it. And I’ll give away some to people who like and appreciate it.”
As a retirement pastime that helps him to stay sharp and keeps him in contact with people, Arthurs said painting is an outlet for his God-given talent. And he calls his own shots: one painting a day is his manageable goal.
Arthurs’ considered his setup at the Indiana County air show an experiment, and something of a celebration of his first venture out in public since the pandemic began.
The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival in downtown Indiana in September will be area art enthusiasts’ next opportunity to see Tommy’s gallery on display.