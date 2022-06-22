Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco awarded Blairsville officer Andrew Ong with a letter of commendation and medal of valor on Tuesday for saving a 7-year-old from drowning.
Fast-rising water from the Conemaugh River trapped a 47-year-old father and his 7-year-old son along the Riverfront Trail on May 7.
Ong was dispatched along with the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department water rescue team, Black Lick and Tunnelton fire departments and Citizens’ and Mutual Aid ambulance services to assist with the water rescue.
“The water rescue boat couldn’t get into that part of where it was flooded and where they were,” Ong said. “So ... I started taking my stuff off and said ‘I’m going in.’”
Ong jumped into the cold, murky water, which reached up to his chest, and followed he sounds of the father’s cries for help. Sacco said the murkiness of the water made it difficult to navigate through.
“You can’t see,” Sacco said. “The water is murky, and you’re basically feeling your way through. ... He could have very well got caught on something. I mean, he risked his life going in there.”
He eventually reached the father and son.
“I grabbed the kid off of his dad and carried him out on my back to (land),” Ong said.
A firefighter on the scene rescued the father shortly after, Ong said.
“He went above and beyond,” Sacco said. “And doing that deserves recognition. There’s a lot of people who would not have gotten into that water.”
Ong said he was happy to earn the award but that he didn’t expect any recognition due to his line of work.
He said saving the child was simply what he felt he had to do.
“There was a (7-year-old) in the water with his dad,” Ong explained, “and if that was one of my kids, I would want somebody to go in and help.”
The 7-year-old who was rescued, his mother and Ong’s wife and children were in attendance Tuesday as Ong was recognized for his service.